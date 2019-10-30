AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 290,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,010. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 48,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,250,846.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,242.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ATRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.