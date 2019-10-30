aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.37

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $3.63. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 604 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIFE. ValuEngine upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $4.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,845,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 305,314 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41,271 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the period.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

