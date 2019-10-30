Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,086 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $88,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 31.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.78. 1,111,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,151. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.16. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $178.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,352.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $39,718.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,154 shares of company stock worth $175,163 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $199.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.48.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

