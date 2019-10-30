Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Avalara alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVLR. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. First Analysis assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens set a $105.00 price target on Avalara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

NYSE:AVLR traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $74.53. 439,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,211. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -69.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.31.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $89,782.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $531,230.00. Insiders sold 907,782 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,264 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,677 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 8.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,993,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,660 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $203,007,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 26.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,692,000 after purchasing an additional 521,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 39.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,211,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after purchasing an additional 623,195 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.