AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.80, Yahoo Finance reports. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $215.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $167.01 and a 1-year high of $222.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.41 and its 200 day moving average is $207.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total value of $537,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.21.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

