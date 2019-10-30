Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Trading Down 0.9%

Avante Logixx Inc (CVE:XX) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10, approximately 64,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 21,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 million and a P/E ratio of -8.15.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.52 million during the quarter.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential and commercial security services. The company offers a suite of home and corporate security services, such as system design, installations, monitoring, and services, including alarm response, patrols, secured transport, close protection, international travel advisory, corporate 911, and incident planning.

