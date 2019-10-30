Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. Aware had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 1.96%.

AWRE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 17,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,229. Aware has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Get Aware alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In other Aware news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc purchased 1,238,052 shares of Aware stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $3,602,731.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.