Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.21 EPS

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.73 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

AXS traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,798. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. Axis Capital has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

