Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $64.25, but opened at $62.00. Axis Capital shares last traded at $59.20, with a volume of 2,017,600 shares.

The insurance provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.21). Axis Capital had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at about $65,303,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Axis Capital by 266.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,395,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,568 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Axis Capital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,331,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,652,000 after acquiring an additional 812,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Axis Capital by 31.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,547,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,948,000 after acquiring an additional 610,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Axis Capital by 29.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,706,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,448,000 after acquiring an additional 608,021 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34.

Axis Capital Company Profile (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

