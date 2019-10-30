Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Rating Increased to Buy at Buckingham Research

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00. Buckingham Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AZUL. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Azul and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Azul from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Azul from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Shares of AZUL opened at $39.96 on Monday. Azul has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of -0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Azul had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Azul’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Azul will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 466,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,422 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 63.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth $313,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 3.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 75,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 4.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

