B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,536,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies stock opened at $128.93 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.04.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.49 per share, with a total value of $103,243.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.93.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.