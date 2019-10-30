B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Invests $327,000 in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 13.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 358.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 56.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,418,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,926,637,000 after acquiring an additional 498,874 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock opened at $309.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.18 and a beta of 1.19. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $409.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.86.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.82 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $325.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.