B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 197 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $1,221,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $192.04 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average of $198.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.76.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

