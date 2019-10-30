Baader Bank Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €34.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.99 ($39.52).

ETR:SOW traded down €0.26 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €28.67 ($33.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,805. Software has a 12-month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 12-month high of €31.24 ($36.33). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.62.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

