Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.28 million. On average, analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCSF stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $974.64 million and a P/E ratio of 13.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 113.10%.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, insider Michael A. Ewald purchased 27,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $500,465.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael John Boyle purchased 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $76,111.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 18,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,490.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,050 shares of company stock worth $676,574. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

