BANCO BRADESCO/S (BBDO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of BBDO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.0042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

