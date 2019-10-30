Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 54,067 Shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) by 535.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Forty Seven were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 48.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 123,921 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the second quarter worth $279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 18.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTSV opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Forty Seven Inc has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 target price on Forty Seven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Forty Seven from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forty Seven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

