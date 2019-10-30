Bank of America Corp DE Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.23% of Clearwater Paper worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLW. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,658 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLW stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. Clearwater Paper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $315.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.98.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $445.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Corp will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

