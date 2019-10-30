Bank of America Corp DE Has $726,000 Stake in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Mechel PAO were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mechel PAO by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,150,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTL opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Mechel PAO has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

MTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised Mechel PAO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mechel PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Mechel PAO in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mechel PAO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mechel PAO in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

