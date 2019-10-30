Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 3,069 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

ARTNA opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.09. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARTNA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

