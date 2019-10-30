Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) to Issue Dividend of $0.44 on November 15th

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NTB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.47. 7,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $42.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $132.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

