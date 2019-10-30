Bank of The West Acquires 1,107 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 294.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,744,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDC opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

