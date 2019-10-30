Bank of The West Sells 19,234 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,234 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in General Electric were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 10,516.0% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 307,700.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Horton bought 55,248 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $498,336.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

