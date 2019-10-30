Bank of The West Sells 5,643 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of The West cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Stephens set a $42.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $42.62.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

