Bank of The West Sells 570 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of The West lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after buying an additional 4,598,329 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 19,447.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $192,788,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Amgen by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after purchasing an additional 399,317 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.28.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $208.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

