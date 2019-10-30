Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 634,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Banner stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Banner has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Banner had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $137.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Banner will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 40.10%.

In other Banner news, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $110,493.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $168,078. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Banner by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 11.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Banner by 27.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 136,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Banner by 23.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BANR. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

