Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 648 ($8.47) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 696 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 678.45 ($8.87).

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 642.60 ($8.40) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 642.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 613.89. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 702.80 ($9.18).

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 23,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75), for a total value of £160,197 ($209,325.75).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

