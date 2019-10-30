Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) traded down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14, 2,682,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,900,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $666.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.56.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.35 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 212.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 71,578 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 76.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 115,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 128,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,435 shares during the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

