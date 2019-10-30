BBX Capital (BBXTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter.

Get BBX Capital alerts:

Shares of BBX Capital stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. BBX Capital has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $431.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.