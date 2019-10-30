BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for BBX Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BBX opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.81. BBX Capital has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 0.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BBX Capital by 5,892.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in BBX Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BBX Capital by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BBX Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BBX Capital in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

