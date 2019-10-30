BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BBX Capital Corporation is a holding company whose principal holding is Bluegreen Corporation. The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects, as well as acquisitions, investments and management of middle market operating businesses. BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on BBX Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of BBX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 101,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BBX Capital has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $434.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). BBX Capital had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BBX Capital will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 5,892.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BBX Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BBX Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

