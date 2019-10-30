Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,487 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 202,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total transaction of $9,925,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total value of $23,571,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,407,137 shares of company stock worth $812,471,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

NASDAQ FB opened at $189.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

