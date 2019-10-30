Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ross Stores by 16.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,308,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $625,339,000 after purchasing an additional 119,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,848,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $480,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ross Stores by 18.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,858,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $283,334,000 after purchasing an additional 447,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 516.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $2,676,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.78.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

