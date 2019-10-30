Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,895 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.7% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 549.7% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $197.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $170.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.89 and a 200 day moving average of $168.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

