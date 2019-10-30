Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,136 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.39% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after buying an additional 339,550 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,255,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1,298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 66,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 61,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 40,743 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.63. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $76.95.

