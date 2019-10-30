Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,350 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply accounts for 1.7% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $200,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $84,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 3,207,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.08 per share, for a total transaction of $102,886,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

BECN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.08. 14,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,298. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.