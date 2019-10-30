Beacon Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG)

Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities lifted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Auryn Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Auryn Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

AUG stock opened at C$1.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.63 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89. Auryn Resources has a one year low of C$1.14 and a one year high of C$2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.97.

Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01).

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

