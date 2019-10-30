Beacon Securities Comments on Village Farms International Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) – Analysts at Beacon Securities cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Village Farms International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.84 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at C$10.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $570.63 million and a P/E ratio of 32.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.42. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of C$3.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.25.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

