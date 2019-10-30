Beam (BEAM) Reaches Market Cap of $24.26 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $24.26 million and approximately $35.57 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00006211 BTC on exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00219613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.01469170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00040897 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00121743 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 42,354,000 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

