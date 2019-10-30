Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Receives $266.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.56.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $347,618.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $2,506,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,417.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.3% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 39.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX opened at $254.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $264.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.15.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.