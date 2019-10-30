Beetle Coin Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $55,400.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $24.43 and $18.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 204,287,427 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

