Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from GBX 88 to GBX 105. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Begbies Traynor Group traded as high as GBX 88.50 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15), with a volume of 274656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.18. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

About Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, other stakeholders, and investors and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Advisory Services; and Property Services. It offers business rescue options, advisory options, closure options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, corporate and commercial finance, and personal insolvency solutions to accountants, asset based lenders, banks, creditors, and solicitors, as well as directors and business owners.

