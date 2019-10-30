Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.50 ($112.21) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.33 ($120.15).

ETR BEI traded up €1.70 ($1.98) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €104.70 ($121.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €106.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.14. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52 week high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

