Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

BELFB traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. 34,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,621. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $183.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

In related news, Director Peter E. Gilbert purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

