Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Short Interest Update

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $68,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 407,880 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $27,315,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,913 shares of company stock worth $27,386,014 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,605,353 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,924,922,000 after purchasing an additional 993,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,648,000 after acquiring an additional 772,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,918,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $342,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,220 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,797,656 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $330,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,839,801 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $267,750,000 after acquiring an additional 187,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

BBY stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.40. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

