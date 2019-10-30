Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYND. Cfra assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a sell rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,627,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $239.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.75.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 64,452 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $10,312,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $111,474,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 821,957 shares of company stock worth $127,169,948.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,571,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

