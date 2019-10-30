Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Lowered to Underperform at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has $84.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BYND. Barclays initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $239.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 8.95.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 9,069 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 24,574 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,931,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $11,412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

