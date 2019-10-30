Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $81.02, but opened at $81.99. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $88.80, with a volume of 363,016 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BYND. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 24,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,931,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 64,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $10,312,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 8.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.94.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

