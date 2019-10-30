BHEX Token Market Capitalization Tops $23.22 Million (BHT)

BHEX Token (CURRENCY:BHT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, BHEX Token has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BHEX Token has a market cap of $23.22 million and $1.23 million worth of BHEX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHEX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges including BHEX, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BHEX Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00219342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.01464246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00122237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BHEX Token

BHEX Token’s total supply is 2,030,989,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,386,850 tokens. BHEX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BHEX Token is www.bhex.com.

Buying and Selling BHEX Token

BHEX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and BHEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHEX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHEX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHEX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BHEX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHEX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.