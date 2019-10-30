BidaskClub Upgrades Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Hold

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,811. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $619.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $71.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3,288.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 21.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 23.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 24.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

